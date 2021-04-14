Robert Gordon University offering new courses to boost skills

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has launched two new courses aimed at helping the skills of the workforce.

The Garthdee-based university is offering 70 fully-funded places on each of the new courses, Commercial contracting and information security management.

The commercial contracting course is open for applications now and provides knowledge to address common contractual challenges that businesses face.

Information security management launches in May to explore the security concepts of threats, vulnerabilities, and risk. It gives confidence in security risk analysis and management as well as an understanding of security models, services, and cryptography.

The funded places are supported through the Scottish Government’s National Transition Training Fund, which prioritises those that are over 25, currently unemployed, or where their job is at threat.

Donella Beaton, associate vice-principal Business and economic development at RGU, says: “We are delighted to build on the success of our short course offer by providing 140-fully funded places on these two relevant and industry-focused programmes.

“These courses were developed in response to feedback from businesses regarding their skills needs and therefore will be useful as people consider employment options.

“This has been possible with the support of the National Transition Training Fund, through the Scottish Funding Council.”

Both courses will be delivered online, providing learners with a flexible option of professional development to upskill and build expertise.

For more information visit: https://www.rgu.ac.uk/upskill