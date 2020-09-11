Robert Gordon University nominated for three major awards

An Aberdeen university has been nominated for a hat-trick of major awards.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has been shortlisted for a trio of Times Higher Education (THE) 2020 awards.

The Garthdee institution made it as a finalist for outstanding entrepreneurial university of the year, business school of the year and innovative teacher of the year.

The annual awards celebrate the breadth and depth of the higher education sector and RGU has been recognised for its approach to embedding entrepreneurship within its culture, its business-connected learning, teaching and the innovative approaches of its staff.

Principal of RGU, Professor Steve Olivier, said he is proud to see the university being recognised in the prestigious awards.

He said: “RGU is a professionally focused university which aims to create an environment that encourages entrepreneurial mindsets, industry-focused learning and innovative teaching practices and I am delighted that RGU has been shortlisted for three very prestigious awards which recognise those important attributes.

“RGU has a long history of enterprise and we have taken significant steps to stimulate an entrepreneurial environment within the university and across the region, supporting the creation of diverse businesses products and services.

“Being shortlisted for Business School of the Year for the second year in a row further strengthens Aberdeen Business School’s reputation as a leading business school. Our excellence in teaching is key to the university’s success and it is great to see the hard work and efforts of Shonagh Douglas, who teaches Financial Accounting and Finance at ABS, has been recognised as an Innovative Lecturer of the Year finalist.”

The winners of the awards will be announced during a virtual ceremony on November 26.