Robert Gordon University named Scottish University of the Year

A city university has been named Scottish University of the Year.

The Robert Gordon University (RGU) took the accolade in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2021.

The university performed well in teaching quality, student satisfaction, graduate employability and industry engagement.

RGU placed 8th in the UK for student experience and rose from 72nd to 12th in the UK for teaching quality.

The university also climbed 17 places to 66th in the overall UK rankings, and is ranked 10th in Scotland.

Professor Steve Olivier, principal and vice chancellor at RGU, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have awarded the Times and Sunday Times Scottish University of the Year 2021.

“This prestigious award could not have been gained without the incredible hard work of staff from across the university, who have been working tirelessly to ensure that RGU is the best university it can be.

“Our courses are designed to equip our students with the skills and knowledge which will allow them to thrive in their professional careers, and as such, they benefit from a range of teaching and learning styles and approaches, including valuable and contextual work experience opportunities.

“We have a long and proven track record of working collaboratively with partners in industry and business, and this brings a host of benefits not only to our students, but to the communities we operate within on a regional, national and international scale.”

Within 15 months of leaving the university 78.5% of graduates secure high-skilled jobs or postgraduate.

It is also one of Scotland’s largest providers of graduate apprenticeships, and hopes to have 475 apprentices enrolled at its Aberdeen campus for 2021-22.

Alastair McCall, editor of The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “Robert Gordon is one of the leading modern universities in the UK with a proud record of producing graduates that employers want. The world of work is never far away from its degree programmes and courses contain a strong practical element.

“This makes a compelling case for Robert Gordon to be Scottish University of the Year, particularly when combined with a hefty 17-place rise in our UK academic ranking this year and levels of student satisfaction with teaching quality and the wider university experience that are among the highest in the UK.”

Meanwhile, Abertay was named UK University of the Year for Teaching Quality, and Strathclyde, having been named Scottish University of the Year in 2019, was shortlisted for UK University of the Year, losing out to Oxford, but being one of just five universities to make the UK-wide shortlist.

The University of Aberdeen was ranked in 6th place in Scotland and kept it’s UK ranking of 27th from last year.

The University of St Andrews, which is in first place in the Scottish rankings, has retained third place in the UK academic ranking, but has closed the gap on Oxford in second place and Cambridge at the top to the narrowest it has ever been. However, the university was ranked bottom in Scotland for social inclusion.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said: “Aberdeen is home to two world class universities and I’m delighted to see that Robert Gordon has been named as the Scottish University of the Year – this is an incredible achievement and all the folks at the RGU should be extremely proud.

“As a city, we really are at the cutting edge of education, research and technological innovation and with our universities excelling we can continue to thrive and develop into the future.”