Robert Gordon University launches two new online courses to support businesses

A north-east university is launching two new online courses to support businesses as they deal with the economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Gordon University has created RGU Knowledge Bites for Business and upskilling online short courses to help businesses.

It will be available to everyone, and focuses on insights and thoughts to support post-lockdown recovery.

It will also offer free-to-access short videos, articles, mini-courses and live interactive webinars as well as sharing how RGU’s services can support firms in the future.

The university is also offering upskilling short courses, which received more than 1,400 applications in five days.

Donella Beaton, associate vice principal of business and economic development at RGU, said: “Supporting the economy and helping businesses to be more successful has been one of RGU’s strategic aims for a number of years, formalising the university’s long standing track record of partnership with industry and supporting the economy.

“Over the last few months we have recognised the unprecedented and significant challenges that businesses currently face – and wanted to do something more to help. Now more than ever we need to work together and we hope that these resources will be of value. They will both be added to regularly over the coming months.”