Robert Gordon University launches initiative to support creatives in the north-east

Robert Gordon University has launched a new programme which aims to support the development of a stronger and more resilient creative business sector in the north-east.

Create Networks is being delivered by Look Again at Gray’s School of Art and is part of a wider programme by Creative Scotland, which is funding the new initiative.

It is hoped the new programme will help organisations, creative businesses or creative practitioners create new, or develop existing, local creative business networks in Scotland, through knowledge sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and business and market development support.

Look Again will host a launch event today when attendees will hear from three speakers about how they have responded creatively to lockdown and what their networks mean to them.

There will also be the chance to meet, network and talk with others about what creatives want in their area of Scotland, helping Look Again shape the future Create Networks programme.

After consultation with creatives, the full programme of business mentoring, training, workshops and events will begin in early 2021.

Hilary Nicoll, co-director at Look Again said: “We are delighted to be part of this innovative national programme to support creative businesses at a local level.

“Create Networks will allow us to build on the successful work we have delivered in Aberdeen, though our “Cultivate” programme, and extend our reach more widely, to Aberdeenshire and the Northern Isles.”

Andrew Leitch, creative industries and capital projects officer at Creative Scotland, added: “Creative Scotland is delighted to support Look Again with its Create Networks programme, which will build on the success of their work in Aberdeen through their hugely successful Look Again Festival, and the Cultivate programme of creative business support, to link together and support creative people in Aberdeenshire and the Northern Isles.”

To find out more and to register for the event, which will take place from 6pm until 8pm tonight, go to https://bit.ly/3lYxFIg