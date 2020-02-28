Robert Gordon University joins forces with Mexico for groundbreaking study

An Aberdeen university is collaborating with researchers in Mexico on a groundbreaking cardiovascular study.

Researchers from Robert Gordon University (RGU) have partnered with Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) to develop support tools for the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases in Mexico, specifically pulmonary hypertension.

They will design a system to aid diagnosis from medical images with state-of-the-art techniques such as deep learning and data science.

RGU Associate Vice Principal Donella Beaton said: “The project is evidence of the global impact of RGU’s research and the reach of our expertise.

“It is an innovative partnership which will foster collaborative working on an international scale.”