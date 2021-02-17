Robert Gordon University confirm online learning for majority of students until the end of term

Robert Gordon University has confirmed that online learning for the majority of the students will remain in place until the end of the term.

Teaching has been online since the start of the year due to the current Covid lockdown and will now continue until the end of April.

The university confirmed this news in an online statement designed to provide “some certainty” to students and staff.

They came to this decision following discussions with the Scottish Government and public health clinicians.

A very limited amount of on-campus activity will take place, but only in areas where physical access is critical for teaching and assessment to allow students to progress and graduate.

All other teaching will take place online.

Students did take part in blended learning during their first term last year.

The statement from Robert Gordon University added: “Our infrastructure and expertise enable us to make this decision, without affecting the high-quality teaching and learning we provide our students.

“While it is not the way we prefer to finish Term 2, we believe that this is in the best interests of our students and staff.

“We would like to remind you of the university’s and the student union’s support services. They continue to be available online: https://rgu.ac.uk/life-at-rgu/support-advice-services”

Aberdeen University revealed that they are awaiting further guidance from the Scottish Government on undergraduates returning to campus.

A spokesman said: “We are anticipating further guidance from the Scottish Government on the restarting of the staggered return for undergraduates and will continue to review our position in line with the guidance.”

The University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) has yet to make a decision about the future of on-campus education this term.

A spokeswoman said: “Our priority is to provide a safe learning, research, and working environment for all staff and students while also protecting our local communities.

“We have the existing expertise, knowledge and practical skills to enhance the delivery of all courses across further and higher education, while still adhering and adapting to changing government guidelines.”