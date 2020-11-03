Robert Gordon University and NHS Grampian team up for new course

Robert Gordon University and NHS Grampian have joined forces for a new course.

The programme at the Garthdee-based institution aims to help healthcare support workers with a range of skills to improve the wellbeing of patients as a new, cross-disciplinary career opportunity is announced.

It is a two-year diploma with those completing it becoming wellbeing and enablement practitioners.

Based across a range of NHS services, the trainees will be part of multidisciplinary teams and will focus on enabling people to maintain or improve their health and quality of life.

Jane Ewen, nurse director, excellence and innovation at NHS Grampian said the new course would benefit the students and their patients.

She said: “These new roles come at a time when supporting the wellbeing of patients has taken on a new significance.

“The introduction of the roles will support NHS Grampian to implement new models of care as we move to recover and redesign our services. We very much welcome this new addition to the workforce and wish the trainees well in their studies.”

The start of the programme was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic; however, 16 trainees have begun their studies through a blend of interactive online classes, on-campus training and work-based learning.

Laura Binnie, head of RGU’s School of Health Sciences, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome our first cohort of students to RGU and our DipHE Wellbeing and Enablement course.

“The school has worked in partnership with NHS Grampian to develop this collaborative and innovative course integrating academic and work-based learning to create an exciting new career opportunity.”

RGU and NHS Grampian have a history of close collaboration on a number of levels, with the university being one of the largest providers of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals for the region.

This first cohort of Wellbeing and Enablement Practitioners will be set to graduate in 2022 when they will move into their qualified roles within the NHS.