Roaring time for kids at EE’s Little Leopards competition

Smiling infants were given the VIP treatment as they entered the Evening Express Little Leopards contest.

Children were handed a balloon and other goodies before being treated to a magic and puppet show by entertainer Dean Spruce.

It was then time for the contestants to step forward and have their picture taken by a professional photographer on a dazzling set, before tucking into ice cream from Mackie’s 19.2.

In the competition, taking place inside the courtyard under the leopard statue at Marischal Square, children can win a £500 prize – and lots of other goodies.

One of those taking part was Harry Keith, who has just celebrated his third birthday. The beaming youngster came with his mum Lisa, 36, from Stonehaven.

Lisa said: “We came to Mackie’s and thought ‘let’s give it a go’. Summer is coming up, so maybe if Harry wins the money could go towards a trip to a safari park.

“Harry is very mischievous. He’s got a great sense of humour. He loves his balloon!”

Other parents entering the competition included Michael Millar and Kelly Robertson, who brought along their 11-week-old daughter Thea.

Michael, 21, of Northfield, said: “Her eyes are always really wide open. She’s really observant and smiles a lot. The photoshoot was really good.”

Kelly, 22, said: “It’s been really nice to come along and take part.”

As well as the £500 prize, the winner receives a trophy and a canvas of the winning picture.

The winning family also receives a family parlour pass for Mackie’s, a bottle of champagne and flowers.

The contest, open to children aged five and under runs daily from 10am to 4pm until Saturday.

Parents can enter by filling out the entry form in the paper, then taking it to Marischal Square to have their photo taken. The 11 runners up each receive a canvas of their child, a free ice cream and coffee for four people from Mackie’s 19.2.

Every child taking part will also feature in our Little Leopards supplements.