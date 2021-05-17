Roadworks to close New Deer to Fraserburgh road

An Aberdeenshire road will be closed next week for essential repairs.

The A981 New Deer to Fraserburgh road will be closed for five days from Monday.

Local access will be maintained, although Aberdeenshire Council has warned residents that they may face delays while construction machinery is moved out of the way.

Diversions will be in place, with motorists sent along the A950 Mintlaw road and the B9106, B9029 and A981. Signs will be in place.