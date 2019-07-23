Nine weeks of roadworks for major north-east route

A £750,000 programme of works is scheduled for a major north-east road for nine weeks.

Work on the A90 at Cowie Bridge, near Stonehaven, is set to begin on Saturday August 10 for nine weeks under a combination of traffic management arrangements, including a contraflow.

The project will start on the northbound carriageway meaning drivers will be using the southbound.

Andy Thompson, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This project of road improvements, worth over £750,000, will allow our teams to carry out full repairs to the bridge deck on the A90 at Cowie, creating a safer journey for motorists.

“The road surface has been particularly damaged following the adverse weather conditions at the start of the year, and although teams have completed temporary repairs, this project will allow us to permanently repair the road.

“We’ve planned these works to be carried out under a contraflow system to keep everyone safe during the project.”

It follows on from previous work at the bridge by Bear Scotland as part of a £390,000 project in April.

Teams carried out drainage and resurfacing work on the southbound carriageway and made changes to the central reservation before Cowie Water.