Roadworks on A90 set to finish on schedule

Work on a major north-east junction is on track to be completed on schedule.

BEAR Scotland is carrying out major works at Cowie Bridge near Stonehaven to maintain the bridge deck.

The firm has confirmed work is due to be completed on October 14.

A spokeswoman said: “The ongoing £750,000 project is progressing well, with teams on track to remove the contraflow on October 14, weather permitting.

“We thank all road users for their patience during this essential project, which will help ensure the A90 continues to provide a safe, reliable route for road users for years to come.”

