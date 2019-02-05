Roadworks in Aberdeen city centre continue to cause delays

Major traffic disruption in Aberdeen city centre is to continue for another three days – after a communications cable was badly damaged.

Engineers from Openreach worked throughout the day yesterday to fix the problem, which has affected Market Street, Virginia Street and Guild Street.

Workers later discovered the damage was much more significant than they had initially feared.

Traffic restrictions were put in place, leading to major traffic problems during the evening rush hour.

Drivers cannot turn right on to Market Street from Guild Street, and there is no southbound route on to Guild Street from Union Street.

Service update: due to Market Street closure, route 3, 12 and 20, will divert from Victoria Bridge, up south college Street onto bridge Street. The 9.30am services, southbound, will divert from Bridge Street, down south college Street, along south esplanade west. Thank you. — First Aberdeen (@FirstAberdeen) February 5, 2019

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokeswoman for Openreach apologised for the disruption to road users.

She said: “A third party was carrying out roadworks in the area using heavy digging machinery, which has severed three steel pipes carrying telecommunications cables.

“The damage is so extensive it has not been possible to feed new cables through the pipes.

“We now need to open up the road to widen access so we can install new underground infrastructure.

“Road restrictions will be extended for three days initially and we’ll do everything possible to carry out repairs as quickly as possible.”