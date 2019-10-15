Roadworks causing delays on busy Aberdeen road

Roadworks at an Aberdeen junction are causing delays on one of the city’s busiest roads.

Motorists are facing 10-15 minute queues joining the Lang Stracht at Rousay Drive junction due to ongoing works on Stronsay Road.

Resurfacing works at the junction of Eday Road and Gairsay Road are forcing drivers to take alternative routes.

The works are expected to continue until October 23, with related works in the area continuing on until November 1.

As a result traffic is queued along Summerhill Road, Eday Road and Rousay Drive as well as the Lang Stracht near Tesco.