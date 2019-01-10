Roadworks cause delays to north-east buses

Roadworks in a north-east town have caused a number of delays to buses heading for Aberdeen.

Stagecoach have apologised to passengers for the disruption to the number 35 bus.

The service, which connects Elgin, Buckie, MacDuff, Oldmeldrum and Aberdeen, is running around 20-25 minutes late.

Stagecoach have said the issue is being caused by roadworks to the east of Elgin.