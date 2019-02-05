Frustration for commuters as roadworks and broken down lorry cause major delays in Aberdeen

Major traffic disruption in Aberdeen city centre is to continue for another three days – after a communications cable was badly damaged.

The delays in the Market Street area has caused tailbacksTraffic during this rush hour this morning was tailed back from the Guild Street junction back to North Esplanade West due to the works, with a broken down lorry on Market Street adding to the gridlock.

In addition to existing restrictions on Virginia, Guild and Market Streets, a lorry has now broken down on Market Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area completely if they possibly can. Buses towards Torry will be diverted down South College Street. — Abdn City Council (@AberdeenCC) February 5, 2019

Drivers cannot turn right on to Market Street from Guild Street, and there is no southbound route on to Guild Street from Union Street.

Both First Aberdeen and Stagecoach have issued warnings of disruption to passengers.

Service update: due to Market Street closure, route 3, 12 and 20, will divert from Victoria Bridge, up south college Street onto bridge Street. The 9.30am services, southbound, will divert from Bridge Street, down south college Street, along south esplanade west. Thank you. — First Aberdeen (@FirstAberdeen) February 5, 2019

B/bird: #Aberdeen #Abztravel #UnionSquare

Due to roadworks scheduled to start on Market Street/Guild Street today at 09:30, All services operating in and out off Union Square Bus Station will be subject to delays and Diversion Please see our website for service diversion — StagecoachNScot (@StagecoachNScot) February 5, 2019

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Engineers from Openreach worked throughout the day yesterday to fix the problem, which has affected Market Street, Virginia Street and Guild Street.

Workers later discovered the damage was much more significant than they had initially feared.

Traffic restrictions were put in place, leading to major traffic problems during the evening rush hour.

A spokeswoman for Openreach apologised for the disruption to road users.

She said: “A third party was carrying out roadworks in the area using heavy digging machinery, which has severed three steel pipes carrying telecommunications cables.

“The damage is so extensive it has not been possible to feed new cables through the pipes.

“We now need to open up the road to widen access so we can install new underground infrastructure.

“Road restrictions will be extended for three days initially and we’ll do everything possible to carry out repairs as quickly as possible.”