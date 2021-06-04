Roadside verge grass-cutting works to get underway across Aberdeenshire

A roadside verge grass cutting programme across Aberdeenshire will begin in the next few days.

The annual programme consists of one full cut of the entire network, including visibility areas, sight lines and junctions, to be completed throughout June and July.

The work will begin on A and B Class roads before moving on to C Class and Unclassified roads. Further cutting at junctions may be completed later in the season if necessary.

The council maintains more than 5,400km of roads and 10,000 of rural roadside verges across the region.

Philip McKay, head of roads, landscape services and waste management at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “This verge cutting regime is intended to balance the quantity of cutting required without compromising road safety.

“An additional benefit is that this regime will support our ongoing commitment to improving biodiversity and the impact of the cutting regime is closely monitored.”

Seven local agricultural contractors have been awarded the 21 routes on a 3-year contract valued at £250,000 per annum.

The start date has been chose to maximise the control of vegetation height and will be adapted across Aberdeenshire to reflect different growth patterns.

Certain sections of the road marked with a butterfly logo contain species of “particular conservation value” so no cutting will take place in these spots.

Mr McKay continued: “Our verge cutting is generally carried out under a ‘mobile works’ type traffic management system and I would urge all road users to be vigilant of slow-moving machinery during the summer months and please be patient and courteous to our contractors and other road users when passing any grass-cutting operations.”