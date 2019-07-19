Roads to close next month for Great Aberdeen Run

A number of roads are set to close next month as the Granite City welcomes the Great Aberdeen Run once more.

Thousands of runners are expected to take to the streets for the event on August 25.

Organisers have now announced details of the road closures which will be in place on the day of the run to allow competitors to take part safely.

Union Street, where the race starts and ends, will be shut from 4.30am until 6pm.

A Great Run spokesman said: “We’re looking forward to returning to the north-east for the Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run next month and are continuing to work closely with Aberdeen City Council to minimise disruption to local businesses and residents.

“The road closures announced are essential to ensure the safety of our participants during the event.

“Full road closure information is available on our website and letters are being hand-delivered to those who live and work within the road closures.

“We have strived to minimise disruption and we anticipate that everyone will be more familiar with the traffic management programme as we return for a third year.

“We would recommend those affected take a look at the closures and plan accordingly.”

Several other major routes will be shut between 6.30am and 3.30pm, including Gallowgate, Carden Place and Albyn Place.

Beach Esplanade, Accommodation Road, Park Road, Seaforth Road and Mounthooly Way will all be shut from 6.30am until 2.45pm – as will King Street southbound at St Machar Drive.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

King Street northbound from St Machar Drive, Ellon Road, Balgownie Road and parts of St Machar Drive itself will be closed from 6.30am until 2pm.

Areas around the harbour, including Regent Quay, Waterloo Quay, Wellington Street and the southern end of Beach Esplanade will be shut between 6.30am and 12.15pm.

Rose Street and Summer Street, part of the family run route, will be closed from 6.30am until 10.30am.

Meanwhile, sections of Carden Place and Albyn Place between Prince Arthur Street and Queens Cross – although not part of the official race route – will also be shut for safety reasons.

Local access will be permitted via security guards at the event.