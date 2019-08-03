Roads to close for Celebrate Aberdeen parade

A series of road closures have been announced to make way for a popular city centre parade later this month.

Celebrate Aberdeen will return to the city on August 24 and 25 – with a range of third-sector organisations set to walk down Union Street showcasing their charities.

The event began back in 2011 and has grown each year since.

To clear the way for the Union Street Mile race following the parade, on Saturday August 24, a number of road closures have been announced.

A series of city centre thoroughfares will shut at 10am or 10.15am. These include Albyn Place, Alford Place, Castle Street, King Street from West North Street, Prince Arthur Street, Albyn Grove, Rubislaw Place, Victoria Street, Union Street, Holburn Street to Union Grove, Chapel Street and more.

Some of the roads will reopen to traffic at noon, while others will open at 1pm.

From 8pm on August 23 until 5am on August 26, Broad Street will be closed between its junctions with Queen Street and Upperkirkgate, with buses diverted as a result.

The one-way restriction on Exchequer Row and Shiprow will be suspended between 10am and 1pm on August 25, and Marischal Street will be one-way northbound for its whole length, as will King Street between its junctions with Castle Street and West North Street.

At the same time, there will be a temporary taxi rank set up on Chapel Street.

A second taxi rank will be in operation on Back Wynd, between its junctions with Schoolhill and Little Belmont Street, from 8pm on August 23 until 1pm on August 24, with no other vehicles allowed to wait on the street as a result.

The Union Street Mile Race which precedes the parade will see several runs take place, including one for Primary 6 and 7 pupils at 10.30am, one for Secondary 1-4 pupils at 10.40am and a third for senior and veteran runners, open for S5 age and above, beginning at 10.50am.

Entrants start at the Music Hall, head up Union Street towards the Holburn Street junction and turn back to finish at the Castlegate.

Adding to the fun, there will be live entertainment on both Saturday and Sunday.

Locations include Bon Accord Roof Garden, Bon Accord Centre, Broad Street, Trinity Centre and Union Square.

Kate Yuill, Celebrate Aberdeen volunteer, said: “We will have upwards of 3,500 people representing more than 130 organisations parading this year – it really is a spectacular event.

“From start to finish, it pretty much stretches the length of Union Street and it really adds to the overall atmosphere to see people lining the street to watch as it passes.

“There are probably few people in the city or wider region who haven’t benefitted from or used the services of at least one of the participating organisations so this parade, which is pretty unique in Scotland, is a way of recognising the contribution which these organisations make to our society.

“I’d urge anyone who’s not seen it before to come down to Union Street on August 24 to find out why we Celebrate Aberdeen.”