Roads in north-east town to close for resurfacing works

A number of road restrictions will be put in place in a north-east town this week to allow essential resurfacing works to be carried out.

The works on the A98 Aird Street in Portsoy will mean temporary road closures, restrictions and diversions around the town centre.

Preparatory works will take place from Monday and traffic lights and temporary waiting restrictions will be used.

The resurfacing work will require the full closure of Aird Street throughout the day over the weekend of September 28 and 29.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The bus service through Portsoy will be reduced for the weekend, although buses will be running throughout the day. More information is available on the Stagecoach website.

Businesses in the town will remain open throughout the closure.

Access to properties will be maintained as far as possible and when safe to do so.