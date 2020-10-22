Roads flood as heavy rainfall batters the north-east

Parts of major north-east roads have flooded due to torrential rain.

Heavy rains hit the region in the early hours of this morning after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for much of the north and north-east.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the A90 Toll of Birness due to flooding.

The heavy rainfall is expected to last for the majority of the morning.

NEW❗️⌚️06:25#A90 flooding – hearing of flash flooding on the Ellon Bypass and much of the A90 around Toll of Birness⚠️🌧️ If travelling in the area please #TakeCare and #ExpectDelays@ARL_AWPR @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/PSILsZacZ7 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 22, 2020

Police have also reported standing water on the A96 Elgin to Brodie road in Moray.

A statement online said: “Police Scotland would like to advise drivers of standing water on the A96 between Elgin and Brodie which is causing hazardous conditions.”

A flood alert has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire by Sepa, warning that heavy, persistent rain over this morning would lead to flooding from surface water and small watercourses.

More to follow.