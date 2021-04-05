Roads closed in Aberdeen after chimney stack falls in blustery weather

Aberdeen City Council were forced to close a number of roads today after a chimney stack fell from a building due to the high winds.

Fire crews were called to Rosemount Place following the incident at 2.35pm this afternoon.

Two appliances were deployed, including a high reach vehicle.

A spokesman from the emergency service said: “We were called following reports of a fallen chimney stack in the Rosemount Place area of Aberdeen at 2.35pm.

“The stack fell from a building due to the high winds.

“One fire appliance and a high reach vehicle were used to ensure the surrounding area was safe.

“Crews were stood down at 3.20pm.”

It is understood police were also in attendance.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed a number of roads were shut as a precaution that included, Rosemount Place from Watson Street to Watson Lane and Esslemont Avenue from Belgrave Terrace Rosemount Place.

Rosemount Place has been closed from Watson Street to Watson Lane (by the Queen Vic), and so is Esslemont Avenue from Belgrave Terrace Rosemount Place, by the Scottish Rescue and Fire Service due a chimney falling from a building. Please use an alternative route. — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) April 5, 2021

