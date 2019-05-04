Aberdeen roads closed for CityFibre works

A number of road closures are set to disrupt Aberdeen city centre to further a high-speed internet project.

As part of the CityFibre project, which is looking to boost web speeds across the city, roads in the vicinity of Crown Street will be closed over a two-month stretch.

Starting on May 29 at 8am, Millburn Street, between its junction with Crown Street and the entrance to Dee Village, will be shut, reopening the following day at 5pm.

On June 1, a stretch of Crown Street, between Wellington Place and Millburn Street, will be closed until 5pm the following day.

There will also be a further closure on Portland Street from June 5 to June 6.

Between May 27 and June 30, parking bans will be placed on a number of streets in the area between 9am and 5pm to allow for different works.

The bans, which will be in place on both sides of the road, will be implemented by workers when necessary and will be indicated by cones placed on the road.