Aberdeen roads to close for water works

Two roads will temporarily close to allow Scottish Water to carry out repairs next week.

Riverside Place in Aberdeen will shut between its junctions with Holburn Street and Riverside Drive, from 7pm on Thursday until 6am the following day.

There will also be a driving restriction on the north side of Riverside Terrace, between its junctions with Holburn Street and Riverside Drive, from 3pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

Illegally parked vehicles will be removed. The restriction is to allow Scottish Water works.

An alternative route is available via Holburn Street and Riverside Terrace.