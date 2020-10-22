Roads across Aberdeen flooded as homeowners call for council to be more proactive

Residents of a busy Aberdeen street were left sweeping away knee-deep water from their front doors today.

Esslemont Avenue was badly flooded, with videos and images emerging online of “waves” on the pavement by Aberdeen Grammar School.

Some residents were spotted out on the street with brushes, sweeping away the water, leaves and other debris away from their front door until council staff arrived.

Police closed off the road while the road was cleared.

One local called for Aberdeen City Council to be more proactive in clearing the leaves to prevent significant damage.

They said: “It’s not a case of the council needing to clear the leaves more often – it’s a case of them doing it at all.

“It’s not much fun getting out of bed in the morning to go out and clear these drains.

“If I don’t my flat will flood, as my neighbour’s has in the past.

“Cars have also been written off in the street because of the flood water.”

A limited number of sand bags are available from the Tullos depot for those affected by flooding or in immediate danger.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We had a very high intensity of rain over a very short period this morning, with the SEPA flood alert coming out just before 7am.

“We are dealing with more than 50 incidences of flooding across the city at present and our priorities are people and properties. We have about 80 people out assessing the flooding reporting to us, have closed the road under Stoneywood Railway Bridge, have made sandbags available at our Tullos depot, and are letting people know the latest updates via Facebook and Twitter.”

Westburn Road, at its junction with Argyll Place was badly flooded and there was also lots of surface water at King’s Gate and Fountainhall Road.

Roads around Dyce have also been hit, and the road under Stoneywood Bridge is currently closed with drivers urged to find an alternative route.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road, at Forrit Brae, is passable but with care.

ScotRail has advised that due to heavy flooding on the line between Aberdeen and Dyce, services between Aberdeen, Inverurie and Inverness may be cancelled, delayed or revised. For the latest updates, visit www.scotrail.co.uk

Aberdeen City Council has also advised that Pet’s Corner, at Hazlehead Park, is shut today due to flooding.