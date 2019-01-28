Here are the roads across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire covered by gritters

Gritters have been out and about across the north-east this morning as snow and ice combined to cause treacherous driving conditions.

Trunk Roads – A90, A92 and A96

A live map shows the major roads in the North-east covered by Traffic Scotland’s gritters.

Vehicles, including Sprinkles and Sir Grits-A-Lot, are out and about on the region’s trunk roads – including the A90, A92 and A96.

The green dots on the map shows stretches of roads treated by gritters in the past two hours.

Second round of treatments underway on the NE. All 14 front line spreaders are out in the early hours this morning as well as all 10 patrols. Very cold on the majority of the network so please #DriveSafe — BEAR NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) January 28, 2019

This includes the Aberdeen bypass – known as the A90, between Aberdeen and Dyce, which, according to the map has been regularly treated already this evening.

The A96, between Dyce and Inverurie, has also been treated as have sections of the A92, Aberdeen to Stonehaven road.

Aberdeen

In Aberdeen the city council focuses on 11 routes, these include the busiest roads and bus routes.

The website updates to let you know when the last time the gritters in the city were last out on each route.

Gritters were out on the 10 primary routes (main roads and cover 50% of city's roads) from 4.45am however it is very likely to be icy across the city. Sleet & wet snow y'day washed residual salt off the roads & pavements so gritters were out twice last night. Please take care. pic.twitter.com/NO8OY3McAs — Abdn City Council (@AberdeenCC) January 28, 2019

Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council, which has around 3,370 miles of road under its control, has 32 different gritting routes across the region.

Their priority treatment plan covers around 30% of the Shire’s roads.

A'Shire Winter Ops 28/01/19:

The whole team is out this morning, please take care and take it easy⛸️⛸️🎿🎿 Only one way to go! pic.twitter.com/eKFd06ytMk — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) January 28, 2019

A map embedded on their site shows the roads they plan to treat.