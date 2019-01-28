Monday, January 28th 2019 Show Links
Here are the roads across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire covered by gritters

by Callum Main
28/01/2019, 7:20 am Updated: 28/01/2019, 7:21 am
Gritters have been out and about across the north-east this morning as snow and ice combined to cause treacherous driving conditions.

Trunk Roads – A90, A92 and A96

A live map shows the major roads in the North-east covered by Traffic Scotland’s gritters.

Vehicles, including Sprinkles and Sir Grits-A-Lot, are out and about on the region’s trunk roads – including the A90, A92 and A96.

The green dots on the map shows stretches of roads treated by gritters in the past two hours.

This includes the Aberdeen bypass – known as the A90, between Aberdeen and Dyce, which, according to the map has been regularly treated already this evening.

The A96, between Dyce and Inverurie, has also been treated as have sections of the A92, Aberdeen to Stonehaven road.

You can view the live map here for the latest information on your route.

Aberdeen

In Aberdeen the city council focuses on 11 routes, these include the busiest roads and bus routes.

The website updates to let you know when the last time the gritters in the city were last out on each route.

You can find the latest information on the council’s gritting efforts here

Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council, which has around 3,370 miles of road under its control, has 32 different gritting routes across the region.

Their priority treatment plan covers around 30% of the Shire’s roads.

A map embedded on their site shows the roads they plan to treat.

You can find the full list of routes treated as a priority by Aberdeenshire council

