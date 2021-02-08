Show Links
News / Local

Road to mass vaccination centre at P&J Live among priority routes for gritters

by Craig Munro
08/02/2021, 4:30 pm Updated: 08/02/2021, 4:44 pm
© DCT MediaThe P&J Live, which is currently being used as a mass vaccination centre. Picture by Kenny Elrick
The P&J Live, which is currently being used as a mass vaccination centre. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Roads chiefs have assured people that the route to the P&J Live mass vaccination centre is being treated as a priority.

The events complex at Bucksburn, just off the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, has been turned into a mass vaccination centre – with thousands of people receiving their Covid-19 immunisation there.

Aberdeen City Council is working to ensure the route remains accessible throughout the cold spell, and said that as a priority route it will be gritted between 4am-7am each day.

Primary routes make up around 50% of the road network around Aberdeen, and include the city’s major bus routes, links between the largest communities, and areas surrounding Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and fire stations.

Today, the primary routes are going through another round of gritting, which started at 3.30pm, to help combat the wintry conditions.

 

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council has advised people to factor in more time if they are travelling from Upper Deeside to the vaccination centre in Banchory.

A 20mph speed limit has been introduced on the A93 between Aboyne and Kincardine O’Neil, which makes up part of the journey to the centre, due to the severity of the potholes there.

The local authority has said they hope to attend to the issues by the end of this week, but long delays are likely as the repairs are under way.

Under current Scottish Government coronavirus guidelines, people are being asked to only leave their home and travel if it is for an essential purpose.