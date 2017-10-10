Traffic light installation will close road twice in space of three weeks

Drivers are set to suffer delays on a busy Aberdeen road as it closes twice in the next few weeks.

Park Road was closed northbound in September as Barratt Homes contractors installed new paving outside its Ocean apartment complex.

Councillors criticised the firm for not installing traffic lights at the junction of Park Road and Urquhart Road at the same time.

The road will again close on Friday until October 29 while the lights are installed – and Barratt Homes has now said it will close a third time for the work, from November 3 to November 5 – when the area is expected to be particularly busy due to a fireworks display at Aberdeen beach.

Aberdeen City Council granted Barratt Homes permission to build the Ocean complex on the condition that it installed the lights.

A spokesman for WM Donald, which has been appointed by Barratt Homes to put the traffic signals in place, said work is due to begin at 7am on Saturday.

He added: “The works are expected to be substantially completed in three weeks.

“This work involves installing ducting and sockets for signals, altering kerb lines and resurfacing at the junction.”

During the road closures, there will be a one-way system and parking restrictions in place in Park Road, Seaforth Road and Urquhart Road.

George Street/Harbour Councillor Michael Hutchison welcomed the fact the lights were being installed partly during the school holidays.

He added: “Road closures can cause hassle for commuters and residents alike and disruption should be kept to a minimum.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “I know there are some concerns from drivers about these lights but I would urge them to give the lights a chance.

“There is a need for this and I have been given assurances the lights will be monitored to make sure they are working as efficiently as possible.”