North-east road to close for resurfacing works

A north-east road is to close to allow repairs to be carried out.

Constitution Street in Inverurie will be closed over five days next month for resurfacing works.

Phase one of the works is between the junctions at West High Street to Burn Lane. The street will then be shut between Burn Lane and Harlaw Road.

For safety reasons, Western Road will also be closed during the works, with access to residents only available via the North Street end.

Waiting will also be prohibited on Burn Lane.

The closure is to start on August 5. Site notices indicating local diversions will be in place where possible. The alternative route is via the B9001 to North Street, North Street to West High Street.