Section of north-east road to shut for two weeks

Part of a north-east road is to close for two weeks for work to repair the carriageway.

The unnamed part of the Lairhillock to Portlethen road, just off the A92 at Portlethen will be closed to drivers.

The closure, due to start today, will take place between the A92 and where it meets the A90 at the new Aberdeen bypass.

The restrictions will be lifted after January 25.

Drivers will be unable to turn on to the road from the A92.

Diversions will be in place which will route drivers via the B979 Netherley-Stonehaven road, South Deeside Road, Leggart Terrace, A92 and vice versa.

The repairs come after the surface was badly damaged during construction of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route.

The road was a central route for HGV traffic during the construction of the bypass, prompting complaints from residents and businesses.