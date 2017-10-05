Road to close for work on new Aberdeen bypass bridge

A North-east road is to close this weekend in order for work to take place on a new bridge as part of the Aberdeen bypass.

The Fishermyre to Clayfolds route, north of Stonehaven, will close so protective barriers can be installed.

Diversions are set to be in place via the B979 and A90 Bridge of Muchalls.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “This weekend’s closure of the Fishermyre to Clayfolds road is necessary to enable the contractor to safely carry out these parapet works.

“The works have been timed to take place during a weekend to minimise the impact it may have on road users.

“However, we would like to encourage those drivers who would consider using this route to plan their journey in advance.

“They should also give themselves additional travelling time so that they can reach their destination safely.”