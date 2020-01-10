Aberdeen road to be partially closed to repair broken traffic light

A major Aberdeen road will be closed until this afternoon after a traffic light was hit by a crane.

It happened at the junction of Virginia Street and Market Street this morning.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said there would be partial closure until 3.30pm while the light was fixed.

He said “A traffic signal pole at the junction of Virginia Street and Market Street was hit by a vehicle this morning.

“The matter will be dealt with by our insurers as is normally the case. There will be lane closure on Virginia Street/ Trinity Quay westbound until 3.30pm to allow for repair.”