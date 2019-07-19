Aberdeen road to shut for water works

An Aberdeen road is set to close to allow water works to be carried out.

Work will be taking place on Blacktop Road in Aberdeen from August 13-16, with a closure necessary to protect public safety.

It will take place in stages, with the first phase being carried out between the access roads to Westwood and Greystones.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The second stage will take place between Bishopdams Road and Mill of Brotherfield Nursery.

The road is expected to be fully reopened at around 5am on August 16.