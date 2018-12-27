Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Aberdeen

A woman in her 60s was seriously injured after being struck by a car today.

A section of Tillydrone Avenue in Aberdeen was closed in both directions after the woman was hit near the junction with St Machar Drive, close to Aberdeen University’s Zoology building.

The incident happened shortly before 6.30am.

The woman was struck by a dark blue Vauxhall Zafira.

A section of Tillydrone Avenue in Aberdeen was closed in both directions after the woman was hit near the junction with St Machar Drive, close to Aberdeen University’s Zoology building.

The incident happened shortly before 6.30am.

The woman was struck by a dark blue Vauxhall Zafira.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area while emergency services were on the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeman said: “A female was knocked down.

“It was a serious road traffic accident.

“The road was closed in both directions, the female was struck by a car.”

An ambulance took the woman to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Crash investigators spent the morning at the scene where the car could be seen with its windscreen smashed. A dark jacket also lay on the road.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 6.23am today to attend an incident on Tillydrone Avenue in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one woman in her 60s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter