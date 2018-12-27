Thursday, December 27th 2018 Show Links
Road shut after woman knocked down by car in Aberdeen

by Emma Morrice
A woman has been hit by a car on an Aberdeen road.

Tillydrone Avenue is currently closed in both directions.

The incident, which involved a woman being hit by a car, occurred at around 6.25am.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A female has been knocked down.

“It is a serious road traffic accident.

“The road is closed in both directions, she was struck by a car.”

The extent of her injuries are not known, however they are thought to be serious.

