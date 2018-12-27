Road shut after woman knocked down by car in Aberdeen

A woman has been hit by a car on an Aberdeen road.

Tillydrone Avenue is currently closed in both directions.

The incident, which involved a woman being hit by a car, occurred at around 6.25am.

Police Scotland is currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on Tillydrone Avenue, Aberdeen. The road is currently closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area meantime. — NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) December 27, 2018

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A female has been knocked down.

“It is a serious road traffic accident.

“The road is closed in both directions, she was struck by a car.”

The extent of her injuries are not known, however they are thought to be serious.

