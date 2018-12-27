Road shut after woman knocked down by car in Aberdeen

A woman has been hit by a car on an Aberdeen road.
Tillydrone Avenue is currently closed in both directions.
The incident, which involved a woman being hit by a car, occurred at around 6.25am.
Police Scotland is currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on Tillydrone Avenue, Aberdeen. The road is currently closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area meantime.
— NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) December 27, 2018
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A female has been knocked down.
“It is a serious road traffic accident.
“The road is closed in both directions, she was struck by a car.”
The extent of her injuries are not known, however they are thought to be serious.