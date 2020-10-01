Road shut after one-vehicle crash near north-east town

A section of a north-east road is shut tonight after a one-vehicle crash.
Police closed a stretch of the B993 Inverurie to Kemnay road, one-mile from the A96.
The incident happened just before 2pm this afternoon and it is understood a woman appears to be injured.
It is not yet known the full extent of injuries.
Emergency services remain on the scene.
