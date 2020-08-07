Show Links
Video: Road shut after granite block falls from roof of Aberdeen flats

by Callum Main
07/08/2020, 2:19 pm Updated: 07/08/2020, 4:31 pm

An Aberdeen road is shut this afternoon after masonry fell from the roof of a block of flats.

Police Scotland were made aware of the incident at around 12.50pm, which has forced the eastbound carriageway of the Beach Boulevard to be shut.

A large granite block fell from the building

Both the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and Aberdeen City Council have been informed.

A height vehicle from the SFRS was sent to the scene shortly after 1pm to examine the roof.