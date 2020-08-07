Video: Road shut after granite block falls from roof of Aberdeen flats

An Aberdeen road is shut this afternoon after masonry fell from the roof of a block of flats.

Police Scotland were made aware of the incident at around 12.50pm, which has forced the eastbound carriageway of the Beach Boulevard to be shut.

Both the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and Aberdeen City Council have been informed.

A height vehicle from the SFRS was sent to the scene shortly after 1pm to examine the roof.