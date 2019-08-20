Road shut after man dies in north-east town centre

A man has died in a north-east town centre.

Police and two ambulances were sent to Broad Street in Fraserburgh at around 9.50am this morning.

Despite efforts by paramedics a man in his twenties died at the scene.

It’s understood to be a medical matter.

Police Scotland has said the road is closed, and will reopen once inquires at the scene are complete.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call today at 9.38am to attend an incident on Broad Street in Fraserburgh.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”