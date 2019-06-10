Road shut after body of man found in Aberdeen

A body has been discovered close to an Aberdeen university.

The body of a man was found in a wooded area off Tillydrone Road near the Aberdeen University sociology building.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 11.30am.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and the man’s next of kin have been made aware.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Officers closed a stretch of Tillydrone Road and redirected traffic.

However, the road has now been reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to the Seaton Park area of Aberdeen following a report that the body of a man had been found.

“We received the call at around 11.40am.

“There are no suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”