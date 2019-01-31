Aberdeen road to shut for four days during Openreach works

Residents in the west of Aberdeen are facing traffic disruption as communications firm Openreach prepares to carry out work in the area.

Westerton Road in Cults will be closed for four days from today, meaning road users will have to use alternative routes to their destinations.

Access to properties between the road’s junctions with the A93 North Deeside Road and Westerton Place will be maintained, but no through traffic will be allowed for the duration of the works, which were due to begin at 9.30am today and will continue until 5pm on Sunday.

No-waiting restrictions have also been set up in the area and illegally parked cars will be moved at the owner’s expense.

A diversion has been set up to take drivers to their destination via North Deeside Road, Pitfodels Station Road, Inchgarth Road, Deeview Road South and Devenick’s Place.