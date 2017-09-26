Aberdeen road set to close for water works

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

An Aberdeen road is set to close temporarily to allow works to take place.

Aberdeen City Council has imposed a temporary driving ban on Ladywell Place at its junction with Girdleness Road and the gable end of number 2 Ladywell Place on October 17 from 8am to 10pm.

An alternative route is available via Kirkhill Road and Gregness Gardens.

Drivers are advised there will also be a parking ban on either side of Girdleness Road from the gable end of number 148 Girdleness Road to the gable end of number 144 on the same road.

The measure is necessary to protect public safety during Scottish Water ironworks.