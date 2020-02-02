Show Links
Council launch new Aberdeen road training scheme

by Reporter
02/02/2020, 7:30 am
Council transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald. The council has launched a new road training scheme
Aberdeen City Council has launched a roads training scheme.

The local authority’s Scottish Roads Training Programme will reassess how road operatives are qualified and how training programmes are created.

The system will simplify and improve the delivery of local training and also develop relevant Scottish qualifications.

Aberdeen is one of 20 road authorities looking to sign up to the scheme.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson Sandra Macdonald said: “The new national scheme will ensure our roads staff will have relevant and up-to-date qualifications for their skills and expertise.”

