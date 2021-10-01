Road safety survey identifies improvements for A96 between Elgin and Lhanbryde

A pedestrian crossing could be installed on a busy stretch of road in Elgin.

Transport Scotland has recommended the move following a study of the road between Reiket Lane roundabout and Moycroft Road.

The stretch, which is part of A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, is popular with both walkers and cyclists.

But concerns have previously been raised about how dangerous the road is to cross, and Moray MSP Richard Lochhead took the matter up with Transport Scotland.

Now, following a road safety survey carried out in June, the agency has recommended installing a controlled crossing for pedestrians and cyclists.

In an e-mail to Mr Lochhead, Transport Scotland wrote: “The traffic flows recorded on the A96 at Reiket Lane roundabout are high and when looking at options for crossings at the roundabout a check is required on any proposed alterations to entry and exits to the roundabout and on how this could affect traffic queuing and delays at the roundabout.

“Modelling of the roundabout is therefore required to ensure no significant impact on traffic movements.”

The survey also identified improvements to crossings between Reiket Lane and Moycroft Road roundabouts along with options for wider active travel improvements in the area.

Mr Lochhead said: “I’m sure that those who travel on foot or by bike will welcome the recommendation to install a controlled crossing in the area and to carry out safety improvements more widely on this stretch of the A96.

“There’s more work to be done around traffic modelling and looking at the impact on traffic flow before work can progress, however, I hope that those with concerns will be reassured that Transport Scotland is taking the safety of pedestrians and cyclists on the A96 seriously.”