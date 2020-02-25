Road safety scheme to be rolled out at north-east primary schools

A road safety scheme is to be rolled out at a north-east school.

Park Smart was recently hosted by Westhill Primary School and is being launched at St Andrews school in Fraserburgh.

It is aimed at improving safety at the entrance and will take place at the primary on Friday.

The scheme has the backing of Aberdeenshire Council, the police, school and the parent council.

Gillian Owen, chairwoman of the council’s education and children services committee, said: “With many of our pupils now being driven to school each day, it raises the issue of so many vehicles trying to park around our schools which often leads to illegal and irresponsible parking.”