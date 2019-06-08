Police launch road safety operation in north-east

Police have urged motorists in the north-east to be aware of vulnerable road users.

Drivers are being asked to look out for motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians as they travel on the road as part of a week-long national campaign.

The initiative was due to begin today with officers aiming to make roads safer for everyone – particularly children.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of the road policing division, said: “Officers will stop motorists and motorcyclists who are speeding, driving distracted or carelessly, passing too close to cyclists and horse riders, and placing vulnerable road users at increased risk of injury or death.

“I am a motorist, motorcyclist and pedestrian too.

“But for me, the most important role I have as a road user is my job as a parent.

“I urge parents to make sure their children know and respect the rules of road safety so they can enjoy summer holidays as they should.”