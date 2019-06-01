Aberdeen road safety measures are ‘critical’

Council planners have said that safety improvements are “critical” for an Aberdeen road next to a new housing development.

Residents have been raising concerns about the B999 Shielhill Road in Bridge of Don for several years.

But they were previously told there were no problems with the route.

In January last year, a topographical survey was carried out, with the council roads team considering design options to improve the safety of the B999/C19C Shielhill Road junction.

Resurfacing work was carried out on the road this week.

One resident, who did not want to be named, got in touch with local authority staff to query future plans for the junction.

He was informed that the roads teams were doing the “minimum amount of work necessary” on the site at the moment as “more work will be needed in future because of the new housing development”.

A planning application is currently under consideration by the local authority to develop a further 99 houses at Shielhill.

In documents submitted by council planners alongside the application, it said that a further £54,000 in funding would be needed from the developer, on top of the £300,000 already received from housebuilders for the current site.

The report said: “Due to the capacity and safety issues at this junction, Aberdeen City Council is currently planning junction improvements in the form of road realignment, in order to improve junction visibility.

“The adjacent Dubford development has agreed a contribution of £300,000 toward these improvements.

“As such, we would require a contribution from this development also, as safety improvements are critical.”