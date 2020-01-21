Road safety campaign to be held at north-east school

A week-long campaign aimed at improving road safety at Westhill Primary School is to be held later this month.

The project is being run in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, Police Scotland, Westhill Primary School and its parent council.

The information week will feature a number of key activities including assemblies for children, community road safety drop-in sessions and school car park patrols.

The campaign comes after concerns were raised over road traffic issues around the school, with the emphasis on bringing the wider community into the discussion.

A public drop-in event will be held next Monday at Westhill Library from 11am to 2pm, when both council staff and police will be on hand to discuss concerns.

Ewan Wallace, Aberdeenshire Council’s head of transportation said: “I am delighted to see yet another fine example of partnership working between ourselves, local schools and Police Scotland to deliver the road safety message in our communities.

“The safety of everyone in our communities is of paramount importance and by working together with our schools and the wider community we are able to ensure our children remain safe at all times.”