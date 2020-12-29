The next locations of work to install full-fibre broadband in Aberdeen have been revealed.

Traffic restrictions will be in place in Summerhill, Mastrick and Mugiemoss as part of the CityFibre project, a multi-million-pound programme to speed up internet speeds in the city.

In Summerhill, work will be taking place at various locations including Eday Crescent, Fernielea Road and Eday Road between January 11 and February 21.

Birkhall Parade, Tay Road, Deveron Road and Strathmore Drive, all in Mastrick, will have restrictions in place between January 22 and March 4.

Meanwhile Mugiemoss Road will be closed northbound between the Mugiemoss roundabout and the Haudagain roundabout on January 16 and 17 as part of the project.

A statement announcing the closure added: “An alternative route for northbound vehicles is available via Great Northern Road, St Machar Drive, Tillydrone Avenue, Tillydrone Road, Gordons Mills Road, Gordon Brae, and A92 Parkway.”

CityFibre has already been rolled out in several communities in Aberdeen, including Woodside, Garthdee, Ruthrieston, Mannofield and Kincorth.

Previously, council co-leader Jenny Laing said the project would “change the lives of residents and provide businesses with access to new ways of working”.

She added: “The collaboration with CityFibre is a wonderful example of our partnership approach in action – where the financial commitment we have made through the Aberdeen City Region Deal will leverage £40m of private investment in our city’s infrastructure.”