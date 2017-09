Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A busy road has fully reopened after a three-car collision in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on the eastbound side of St Machar Drive at just before 1.45pm today and the road was closed until just after 2pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to the scene at 1.43pm and nobody was injured in the collision.

“The vehicles were initially blocking the road but were off the road about 20 minutes later.”